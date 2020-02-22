Mainframe -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Mainframe Industry

A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

The global Mainframe market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mainframe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mainframe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBM (USA)

Unisys (USA)

Fujitsu (JP)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series

Segment by Application

Cloud

Big Data

Mobile

