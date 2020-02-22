Managed Print Services Market Technology Advancement and Business Outlook 2019-2025

Managed print services (MPS) are services offered by an external provider to optimize or manage a company’s document output. Outsourcing helps companies reduce the cost incurred on network and IT spending by eliminating Capex and Opex. More than a cost control tool, it also helps organizations to gain a competitive advantage by improving efficiency and providing business differentiation. The rapid and exponential growth in the digitalization of various enterprises, businesses, and organizations has resulted in increasing demand for managed print services. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the market size forecast is provided for the period between 2017 and 2023.

Multi-Function Peripherals (MFPs) and regular printers are the two devices on the network that regularly handle and store a certain amount of complex business content. Security is the major concern associated with this business content. There are various risks associated with unsecured multi-function products and printers. These printers have frequent access to the internet, email, enterprise content management systems and cloud-based document repositories. To reduce these risk and security concern, managed print services play a vital role.

The Global Managed Print Services market is expected to grow from USD 28.40 billion in 2016 to USD 50.78 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2017 and 2023.

Top Leading Companies are: Xerox Corporation,HP Development Company,Ricoh Company,Lexmark International

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Managed Print Services.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025? What are the key factors driving the Managed Print Services Market? Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Managed Print Services Market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Managed Print Services Market? What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Managed Print Services Market? What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Managed Print Services Market?

Global Managed Print Services Market, By Deployment Mode:

On Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Global Managed Print Services Market, By Channel Type:

Independent Software Vendors

Printer/Copier Manufacturer

System Integrators/Resellers

MPS provide low price and high performance, less energy consumption, reduced physical footprints, and fewer consumables, less paper and more productivity, and lower maintenance costs. The total cost associated with document production is one-third to almost one-half less when paper, ink, energy drain, and service costs are considered. New technologies with a feature of automated ordering enable the printer to examine its needs and requests a purchase order from the supplier before supplies running out. The two-sided print feature present in advanced printers saves trees and paper wastage. Also, they reduce the time spent on constantly filling the paper tray.

What this Research Study Offers:

Global Managed Print Services Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Global Managed Print Services Market share analysis of the top industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants in Global Managed Print Services market.

Global Managed Print Services Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional Global Managed Print Services markets.

Global Managed Print Services Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Managed Print Services Market these regions, from 2018 to 2025 (forecast), covering

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Managed Print Services Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Managed Print Services Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Managed Print Services, with sales, revenue, and price of Managed Print Services, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Managed Print Services, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Managed Print Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Managed Print Services sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Managed Print Services Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Managed Print Services Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Managed Print Services Market.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

