Mango Butter -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China.

First, Mango Butter market is mainly in USA and Europe. Global capacity of Mango Butter is 5060 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.33% in 2015 and global sales is 4220 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.66% in 2015.

Second, there are major two classifications of Mango Butter in this report, the unrefined Mango Butter, and refined Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Mango Butter is 17.95% and 82.05% in 2015.

Third, the major applications of Mango Butter are cosmetics industry, food industry and Pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the sales share of each application of Mango Butter is 45.98%, 16.98% and 27.33% in 2015.

At last, the average price for Mango Butter is in a stable.

The global Mango Butter market is valued at 28 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 36 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mango Butter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mango Butter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama Group

Jarchem Industries Inc.

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

Avi Natural

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

