Mass Notification System in Healthcare Market to Reap Excessive Revenues at 15.6% CAGR by 2027 : FMI

Several healthcare organizations have made real-time communications a high priority and they are ready to invest in advanced technologies such as distributed-recipient mass notification systems, making it an opportune time for key stakeholders in mass notification system in healthcare market. Future Market Insights in its report titled ‘Mass Notification System in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)’ expects the mass notification system in healthcare market to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2027.

Region – North America Present and APEJ Future in Mass Notification System in Healthcare Market

North America had a market share of more than 60% by region in the mass notification system in healthcare market at the end of 2017. Nonetheless, it is poised to lose a massive 620 BPS till 2027. Barring Western Europe, all other regions are on track to gain share with maximum growth anticipated in the populous APEJ region. Within APEJ, India is the country to look out for because the subcontinent has an immense need for improving its healthcare infrastructure and mass notification systems are one small step towards this.

Product Type – Maximum Growth in Distributed or Hybrid Mass Notification Systems

Although the in-building mass notification system holds the greatest market share in 2017, the distributed or hybrid mass notification system is predicted to record a CAGR of 19.3% for the forecast period, considerably higher than its counterparts in the mass notification system in healthcare market. Companies are advised to focus their attention on distributed or hybrid mass notification systems in the mass notification system in healthcare market.

End User – Hospitals Losing Share to Nursing Homes and Long Term Care

There is an increasing preference among patients to be treated from the comfort of their own homes or in nursing homes, avoiding hospitals altogether and this has never been more prominent than in the 21st century. Nursing homes are projected to be a larger market opportunity than long term care by 2027 and are estimated to be worth just under US$ 470 million by then. Long term care should cross a value of US$ 225 million in 2027 but its high CAGR in the mass notification system in healthcare market warrants attention.

Competition Dashboard in the Mass Notification System in Healthcare Market

The companies profiled in the mass notification system in healthcare market report are Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, AtHoc, Everbridge, ONSOLVE, Singlewire Software, Desktop Alert, Mircom Group of Companies, Alert Media Inc., and Spok.

Key Takeaways

Ambulatory surgical centres are witnessing rapid growth because of a preference for outpatient surgery. There is massive potential in this segment along with nursing homes and long term care. Therefore, vendors are recommended to target these over hospitals in the mass notification system in healthcare market with customized solutions based on the individual requirements of these respective end-users.

