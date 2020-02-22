Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Generation,Regulations And Company Profiles Report To | 2026

Metal surface finishing is an industrial process that alters the surface of a manufactured item to achieve a certain property. Metal finishing chemicals modify the surface of metal products to improve wear resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical resistance, electrical conductivity, chemical resistance, hardness, tarnish resistance, reflectivity and appearance, torque tolerance, and solder ability. Metal finishing chemicals are used on clean, plate, and etch metallic surfaces in order to improve their physical appearance and characteristics.

The metal finishing chemicals market is driven by the high demand in electrical & electronics and automotive industries. Metal finishing chemicals are used in printed circuit boards, etching, and degreasing metal substrates such as steel, aluminum, and nickel. Demand for metal finishing chemicals is high in automotive and aerospace equipment. Aerospace is expected to be a rapidly growing industry of the metal finishing chemicals. Metal finishing chemicals are also employed in industrial machinery and transportation equipment. Favorable government initiatives, rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rapid urbanization are anticipated to propel the metal finishing chemicals market during the forecast period. However, implementation of environmental regulations on metal finishing chemicals, which are considered highly toxic, is estimated to hamper the metal finishing chemicals market in the near future.

Metal finishing chemicals are employed in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial machinery, construction, and aerospace & defense. Automotive is the prominent segment of metal finishing chemicals market. Metal finishing chemicals help protect automotive parts such as engine, shock absorbers, gears, body, rim, cylinder, and radiator against corrosion and chemical reactions.

In terms of process, the metal finishing chemicals market can be segmented into electrolytic plating chemical process, galvanization process, metallic coatings process, chemical conversion, electroless plating, and electrochemical conversion. Degreasing, preserving, engraving, polishing, and cleaning are the secondary processes used along with the above processes. Materials preferred for metal finishing are chlorinated oxygenated solvents, surfactants, and solutions of metals, salts, and acids. Electroplating chemical process dominated the metal finishing chemicals market in 2016. It was followed by electroless plating and galvanization process. Metallic coatings processes such as vapor deposition and thermal spray coatings are also gaining prominence.

In terms of geography, the metal finishing chemicals market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for metal finishing chemicals is high in North America. The U.S. leads in terms of consumption of metal finishing chemicals due to the high demand for these in aerospace and electrical & electronics industries. North America is followed by Europe in terms of demand. Demand for metal finishing chemicals is high in Europe due to the increase in demand for these chemicals in manufacturing and automotive sectors. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the metal finishing chemicals market. Demand for metal finishing chemicals is high in countries such as Japan, China, and India. India is anticipated to be the fastest growing country of the metal finishing chemicals market in Asia Pacific. Latin America is likely to offer immense opportunities to the metal finishing chemicals market in Rest of the World owing to the high demand for these chemicals in the manufacturing sector in the region.

Key players operating in the metal finishing chemicals market are Advanced Chemical Company, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Coral Chemical Co., C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, McGean Specialty Chemicals Group, and Quaker Chemicals Corp.