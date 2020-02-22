Metallocene Polyethylene Market Research Report Released With Growth, Latest Trends | 2018 – 2026

Metallocene polyethylene, also referred to as mPE, is a unique grade of polyethylene, which is produced using metallocene catalyst. The resultant grade of polyethylene produces polyethylene grade with pure and consistent properties. Desirable properties exhibited by metallocene polyethylene include processability, toughness, and stiffness. Metallocene polyethylene provides a better solution in terms of extrusion output compared to blends of Ziegler-Natta catalyzed linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high pressure low density polyethylene (HP-LDPE). Its dart impact strength is much higher than that of products manufactured through ZN-LLDPE. Furthermore, films made from metallocene polyethylene exhibit fast hot tack. As a result, the films produced from metallocene polyethylene allow rapid sealing.

The usage of metallocene catalyst allows producers to provide tailor-made solutions, with desired properties such as soft, low melting point to high melting point, and high heat resistance for specific applications. Metallocene polyethylene resin is substituting PVC and EVA as a raw material in the manufacture of films in various applications. The technology employed for manufacturing metallocene polyethylene is environmentally-friendly and safety oriented. Metallocene polyethylene is being employed on a large scale in the production of films, which are used in a wide range of packaging applications in end-user industries such as consumer goods, hygiene, food, industrial packaging, and agricultural films. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for metallocene polyethylene manufacturers owing to the expansion in the packaging industry.

Based on product type, the metallocene polyethylene market can be segmented into mLLDPE, mMDPE, and mHDPE. Currently, the market is dominated by the mLLDPE segment. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, as mLLDPE exhibits outstanding optical properties and better impact & puncture strength vis-à-vis other resins. The mLLDPE segment is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for these in films in the packaging industry.

In terms of application, the metallocene polyethylene market can be divided into films, sheets, injection molding, and extrusion coating. Currently, the films segment dominates the metallocene polyethylene market. Films produced from metallocene polyethylene exhibit enhanced properties. These films are ideal for applications such as packaging, heavy-duty bags, refuse bags, shrink films, stretch films, agricultural films, etc. The films segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, and register a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44129

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the major consumer of metallocene polyethylene. Demand for metallocene polyethylene has been increasing constantly, due to the rise in usage in packaging applications. Asia Pacific is one of the rapidly growing markets for the packaging industry. Furthermore, solar and automotive industries, which are among the end-user industries of metallocene polyethylene, are also anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for metallocene polyethylene. Countries expected to be attractive markets for metallocene polyethylene include China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Key players operating in the metallocene polyethylene market include Braskem, China Petrochemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ineos, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Nova Chemicals Corporation, Prime Polymer Co., Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, Sasol Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Univation Technologies, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Borealis AG, Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., and Formosa Plastics Corporation.