Metrology Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Metrology Software Industry

This report focuses on the global Metrology Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metrology Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Metrology Software market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2025.

Metrology Software is a type of geometries measuring, evaluation, inspection and management software that can increase the performance and production of measuring operations.

The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.

APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.

Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.

The key players covered in this study

Hexagon

Carl Zeiss

Nikon

Quality Vision International

FARO Technologies

3D Systems

Metrologic Group

InnovMetric

GOM Gmbh

Renishaw

Solex Metrology

Perceptron

Micro-Vu Corporation

Verisurf Software

Creaform (AMETEK)

Aberlink

Xi’an High-Tech AEH

Tech Soft 3D

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Power & Energy

Automotive

Electronics & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Medical and Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metrology Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metrology Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metrology Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Power & Energy

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electronics & Manufacturing

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Medical and Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metrology Software Market Size

2.2 Metrology Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Metrology Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Metrology Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metrology Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Metrology Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Metrology Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Metrology Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Metrology Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metrology Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metrology Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Metrology Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Metrology Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Metrology Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Metrology Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Metrology Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Metrology Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Metrology Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Metrology Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Metrology Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Metrology Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Metrology Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Metrology Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Metrology Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Metrology Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Metrology Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Metrology Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Metrology Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Metrology Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Metrology Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Metrology Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Metrology Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Metrology Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Metrology Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Metrology Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Metrology Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Metrology Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Metrology Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Metrology Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Metrology Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Hexagon

12.1.1 Hexagon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.1.4 Hexagon Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Hexagon Recent Development

12.2 Carl Zeiss

12.2.1 Carl Zeiss Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.2.4 Carl Zeiss Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

12.3 Nikon

12.3.1 Nikon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.3.4 Nikon Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Nikon Recent Development

12.4 Quality Vision International

12.4.1 Quality Vision International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.4.4 Quality Vision International Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Quality Vision International Recent Development

12.5 FARO Technologies

12.5.1 FARO Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.5.4 FARO Technologies Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 FARO Technologies Recent Development

12.6 3D Systems

12.6.1 3D Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.6.4 3D Systems Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 3D Systems Recent Development

12.7 Metrologic Group

12.7.1 Metrologic Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.7.4 Metrologic Group Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Metrologic Group Recent Development

12.8 InnovMetric

12.8.1 InnovMetric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.8.4 InnovMetric Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 InnovMetric Recent Development

12.9 GOM Gmbh

12.9.1 GOM Gmbh Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.9.4 GOM Gmbh Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 GOM Gmbh Recent Development

12.10 Renishaw

12.10.1 Renishaw Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Metrology Software Introduction

12.10.4 Renishaw Revenue in Metrology Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Renishaw Recent Development

12.11 Solex Metrology

12.12 Perceptron

12.13 Micro-Vu Corporation

12.14 Verisurf Software

12.15 Creaform (AMETEK)

12.16 Aberlink

12.17 Xi’an High-Tech AEH

12.18 Tech Soft 3D

Continued….

