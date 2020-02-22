Micro-Miniature Co-axial Adapter Market : Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future (2015-2025)

Micro-Miniature Coaxial Adapter Market: Overview

Micro-miniature coaxial (MMCX) adapter provides an interface between dissimilar radio frequency based components which are to be connected. These adapters prove useful while connecting unlike cables and equipment. Micro- miniature coaxial adapters are at about 50% the size of the SMB adapters, thus offering a compact solution to space critical radio frequency (RF) applications. Moreover, the micro-miniature coaxial adapters have high density and are lightweight in comparison with other adapters in the same domain. Micro-miniature coaxial connectors and adapters comply with European CECC 22000 specifications. This is handy tool to solve all interconnection problems in wireless, broadband and testing applications in RF and microwave industry.

Micro-Miniature Coaxial Adapter: Market Segmentation

Micro-miniature coaxial adapter market is classified on the basis of type, vertical, application area and region. On the basis of type, micro-miniature coaxial adapters can be segmented into MMCX to AMC, MMCX to MMCX, MMCX to N, MMCX to SMA, MMCX to BNC and MMCX to MCX. These adapter types can be further sub-segmented according to their gender design jack to jack, jack to plug, plug to jack and plug to plug. On the basis of vertical, the micro-miniature coaxial adapter market can be segmented into sector, healthcare sector, manufacturing sector, public sector and other. On the basis of application area, the micro-miniature coaxial adapter market can be segmented into test & measurement equipment, antenna mounts, panel transitions, radio boards and system bulkhead applications. Region wise, micro-miniature coaxial adapter marketis segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the regions, APEJ is expected to create huge market opportunity for major players operating in the Micro-miniature coaxial adapter marketduring the forecast period.

Micro-Miniature Coaxial Adapter Market: Drivers

Ever increasing popularity of smart and inter-connected devices in personal as well as professional usage is expected to be the key driver for the global micro-miniature coaxial adapter market during the forecast period. Also, further enhancement in wireless and radio frequency communication technologies will further support the micro-miniature coaxial adapter market globally.

Micro-Miniature Coaxial Adapter Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness across industries especially in emerging markets such as India, Africa, Brazil and Argentina, regarding adoption of micro-miniature co-axial adapter market. Emergence of regional rival companies is expected to affect the growth of micro-miniature coaxial adapter market on a global scale during the forecast period. The increasing raw material prices can be further expected to hinder the growth and cause concerns for micro-miniature coaxial adapter market.

Micro-Miniature Coaxial Adapter Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global micro-miniature co-axial adapter market focus on introduction of advanced product and services in order to improve their offerings and strengthen position in the market. For example Amphenol RF introduced an adapter i.e. APH-SMAJ-MMCXJ, which offers SMA jack to MMCX jack connection and a resistance of 50 ohm.

Micro-Miniature Coaxial Adapter Market: Key Players

The key players in the global micro-miniature coaxial adapter market includes Amphenol RF Asia Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Huber+Suhner Inc., Cinch Connectivity Solutions LTD., RF Industries LTD, Dynawave Inc., Tyco Electronics Corporation, Bomar Interconnect Products Inc. and other.