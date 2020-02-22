Mobile Ticketing Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4104037#ixzz5fNrMnlDZ
This report studies the Mobile Ticketing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Ticketing market by product type and applications/end industries.
For repeated purchases such as daily train tickets, mobile applications or text messaging can be used. Mobile tickets reduce the production and distribution costs that are associated with traditional paper-based ticketing channels. Mobile tickets can be purchased in different ways that include online, via text messaging or over the phone through a voice call, WAP page, or through a secure mobile application.
The global Mobile Ticketing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Ticketing.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Zendesk (US)
Masabi (UK)
Helpshift (US)
Proxama (UK)
ticketscript (Netherlands)
Airtag (France)
Ace Ticket Worldwide (US)
Alliance Tickets (US)
Coast to Coast Tickets (US)
RazorGator (US)
StubHub (US)
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Mobile Ticketing Application
SMS Mobile Ticketing
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Travel Tickets
Airline Tickets
Railway Tickets
Bus Tickets
