Mobile Tracking Solution Market Analysis, Trends and Future Outlook, Size, Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

Global Mobile Tracking Solution Market: Overview

Mobile tracking solution enables user to get real time update on the position of mobile assets. GPS devices and RFID tags when attached with equipment and assets ensure efficient mobile tracking. Handheld scanners and mobile phones can also be used to track mobile assets. Mobile traction solution find their application in medical asset tracking, mobile industrial generator tracking, construction assets tracking, military assets tracking, wild-life and conservation, and shipping & container tracking etc.

Global Mobile Tracking Solution Market: Segmentation

Global mobile tracking solution market can be segmented into technology, vertical, and region. On the basis of technology the market is segmented into RFID tags, GPS and other technology. Vertical includes various segments such as public sector, healthcare sector, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, transport and logistics sector, retail sector, commercial sector, industrial sector, energy & utility sector, manufacturing sector and other sector. Region wise the global mobile tracking SOLUTION market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Mobile Tracking Solution Market: Drivers

Proliferation of connected devices and sensor technology across the verticals, reduction in search time for misplaced and lost assets. Additionally, mobile tracking solution easy access to asset depreciation and cost data for accounting purposes, and improved customer service are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of mobile tracking solution market across the globe.

Global Mobile Tracking Solution Market: Restraint

Some of the restraints which are hindering the growth of global mobile tracking market to some extent are lack of connectivity infrastructure in developing regions and high cost of the mobile tracking solution.

Global Mobile Tracking Solution Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global mobile tracking solution market is projected to show a considerable growth in CAGR from 2015 to 2025. FMI forecasts, emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, are expected to create new business opportunities for the mobile tracking solution providers.

Global Mobile Tracking Solution Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global mobile tracking solution market focus on product innovation and introduction of new enhance solution in order to outperform competitors. Furthermore, acquisition and merger is another major strategy followed by major players in the global mobile tracking solution market. For example, ORBCOMM Inc. completed the acquisition of SkyWave Mobile Communications (SkyWave) in 2015

Global Mobile Tracking Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global mobile tracking solution market are Wasp Barcode Technologies., Mobile Asset Solutions., Barcodes, Inc., Wavetrend Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Verizon, Spireon, Inc., NFC Group, Vix Technology, and Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L etc.