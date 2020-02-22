Mobile VoIP Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Mobile VoIP market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile VoIP market by product type and applications/end industries.

The deployment of 4G/LTE is one of the key drivers boosting the industry growth. The increase in the capability of wireless bandwidth services and growing investment by telecom operators in the deployment of a high-speed network is expected to enhance the usage of these services over the forecast period. Moreover, mobile VoIP service eliminates the need for voice plans, text add-ons and achieves flexibility in making unlimited, inexpensive or free calls.

The global Mobile VoIP market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile VoIP.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BigAnt Office Messenger

Cisco Jabber

HipChat

IBM

Facebook

Kakao Talk

Line

Skype

Viber

Vonage

WeChat

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Video sharing

Screen sharing

File sharing

Video and voice calls

Instant messaging

CRM integration services

Virtual number service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Freemium model

Premium model

Enterprise model

