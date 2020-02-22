New Research Report on Mangosteen Market, 2017-2025

Mangosteen is one of the most sought after, rare fruits in the world. Mangosteen is a tropical tree whose scientific name of this fruit is Garcinia mangostana. The mangosteen is recorded to have originated in Indonesia and currently is grown in many areas in Southeast Asia such as Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and India, as well as some parts of Africa. The mangosteen, at very low temperatures of below 0 °C can die. This explains it being unfamiliar to the rest of the continents where the standard climate is cold. Natives in these regions refer mangosteen as the fruit of the gods or the queen of fruits because of its exclusivity. The mangosteen fruit is glossy, round, purple and is capped with a light green calyx which holds it in place on the stem. The outer peel or skin of the fruit is rubbery and thick. On the inside, these fruits are sweet, white-colored, segmented just like an orange and contains a number of seeds. Only the inner soft flesh is edible. The natural ingredient market is also showing healthy growth hence, the mangosteen market which is fragment of this is expected to flourish in coming years.

The global mangosteen market can be segmented on the basis of form, application and end use. Mangosteen market can be segmented on the basis of form which includes solid, powder, gel, liquid concentrate, and paste. Mangosteen market can be segmented on the basis on the basis of application, which includes food & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Amongst all the applications, nutraceutical and cosmetics have reached a remarkable peak. Mangosteen market can be segmented on the basis of end-use which includes retail and industrial. Retail channel is further sub-segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, retail store, online retailing, convenience store, and specialty store.

The mangosteen is associated with a number of medical properties such as regulating blood pressure and heart rate, preventing inflammation, improving digestion, treating acne and other skin diseases, maintaining a healthy weight, strengthening the immune system and others which can be attributed to the presence of xanthones, potassium, complex vitamins, proteins and a number of other vital nutrients. New studies have shown a positive output of the natural ingredients in nutraceutical sector and hence a major demand from the mangosteen market can be expected. The mangosteen market is at a nascent stage and has significant potential to grow in the near future which can be attributed to the manifold properties of mangosteen.

Although the global market of exotic mangosteen fruit has numerous key driving factors, the one prime restraint is the short shelf life of mangosteen on the backdrop of which most retailers require overnight shipping. This results to be very expensive to the end users.

Higher volume of mangosteen products are sold online as compared to that of specialty stores or convenience stores owing to the increasing trend of the internet of things, increasing number of users using smart or connected devices, and also due to the convenience of purchasing products at the touch of the screen.

The global mangosteen market is currently localized in the South Asia region. Due to the short shelf life of the mangosteen fruit, it must be consumed at the earliest possible. The mangosteen fruit has legally started to be traded in the U.S since a decade but still hasn’t reached to its peak. Although, due to the its vast medicinal properties, the global mangosteen market is expected to grow and has promising potential.

Some of the key players are DBC, LLC, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. , Royalty Health, Genesis Today, Lakewood Juice Company, Vemma, Mangosteen Dietary Supplements and others.