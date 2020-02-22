North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market Treatments, Latest Innovations, Strategic Analysis, Present Scenario and Challenges to 2025

This report on the north america injectable drug delivery market offers explanatory knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, production, revenue, consumption, import and export, and the most effective development within the organization size, deployment type, inside, segmentation comprised throughout this analysis, also major the players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run, additionally to the present the clear view point of injectable drug delivery market.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal disorder, and many others), rapidly increasing aging population and the subsequent rise in chronic conditions, rising demand of self injection devices, technological advancement and innovations in drug delivery market. On the other hand, risk of needle-stick injuries and side effect such as such as feeling sick, abdominal pain, upset stomach, headache, rash, and indigestion may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market

The North America injectable drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of type, application, usage pattern, mode administration, end user, and distribution channel. The North America injectable drug delivery market is segmented into 2 types, namely injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation. In 2017, the North America injectable drug delivery formulation market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 67.2% of the North America injectable drug delivery market, by type.

Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into hormonal disorders, oncology, autoimmune diseases, orphan diseases and other diseases on the basis of application. The autoimmune diseases segment is further sub segmented based on indications into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis and others. Hormonal disorders are further segmented into indications such as diabetes, antithrombotic therapy, reproductive health diseases, anemia, osteoporosis and others. The hormonal disorders is one of the dominating sectors of North America injectable drug delivery market.

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into curative care, immunization and other usage pattern.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory/muskoskeletal, organs and central nervous system.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others. In 2017, the hospital &clinics segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Major Drivers of North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for injectable drug delivery market are increasing use of biologics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needle-stick injuries, and the benefits of injections (convenience, ease of use, and reduced pain). These factors increase the demand for devices such as safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto-disabled syringes. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for self-injection devices, growth of the biologics, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the injectable drug delivery market.

Needlestick injuries and infections, regulatory hurdles, and preference for alternate modes of drug delivery are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on biologics and self-injection devices in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the injectable drug delivery market.

Development of self-injection devices is changing the trend for the administration of injections in the healthcare sector.

Increasing demand for biosimilars and generic injectables will drive the market in future.

Top Competitors of North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Becton Dickinson and company is going to dominate the injectable drug delivery market following with Pfizer and Baxter International, Inc., along with others such as Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Alkermes Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sandoz, Terumo Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Bespak, Antares Pharma,Elcam Medical, Haselmeier, Mylan N.V., Novo Nordisk, Owen Mumford Ltd,Sanofi, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, Ypsomed Holding AG.

