Offshore Wind Power -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Offshore Wind Power Industry

Description

Offshore Wind Power is the generation of electricity from wind by constructing wind farms in water bodies. It is estimated to be one of the cheapest and cleanest forms of electricity generation. Offshore wind turbines are larger in size and have greater wind speed compared with onshore wind turbines. Offshore wind power offers various advantages compared with onshore wind power.

With regards to the world economy of 2015, recovery of China and other developing countries economy is expected to be more powerful, the European economy will continue to be stuck in slump, and growth of the Japanese economy and other emerging economies will be decelerated. Thus the world economy as a whole will show mild growth in 2015. Overall, the global economy is stable. For the environment protection intension, wind energy, especially the Offshore Wind Power had attracted more attention in the past years. Therefore, the demand of Offshore Wind Power is strong, which has good development prospect.

According to GWEC and EWEA reported, for the Global Offshore Wind Power industry, global installation is about 1.7GW in 2014. As a result, Offshore Wind Power industry provides lots of opportunities. Based on the fact that many countries have introduced new policies for the industry, for example, China has formulated the grid-connected electricity price in 2014 for the market. EU has entered the market for a long time, as a result, the installation of every year and cumulative installation before 2014 is higher than other parts of the world. EU takes up about 80% of global installation.

The global Offshore Wind Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Wind Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Wind Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

MHI Vestas

Senvion

Areva

BARD

Gamesa

Hitachi

Sinovel

Shanghai Electric

Envision

Goldwind

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monopiles

Gravity

Jacket

Tripods

Tripiles

Floating

Segment by Application

Commercial

Demostration

