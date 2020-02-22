Omega-3 Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Top Key Players: BASF, Cargill, FMC Corporation, DSM, Lonza, Croda, Polaris, Aker BioMarine, Nordic Naturals, Martek Biosciences, ProNova Solutions, Omega Protein, Simris Alg, GC Rieber Oils AS, Qualitas Health, BioProcess Algae, AlgaeCytes, Pharma Marine AS

Global Omega-3 Market study integrates market modules development conditions and definition. The global market is classified according to type, type of product, type of material, application, vertical and end-use applications. The market is categorized in terms of presentation in the next piece. This statistical survey research report also refers to the presentation segments of the global market. The report highlights the important trends and dynamics that affect market growth, including constraints, drivers and opportunities. A number of research tools have been exercised to provide an accurate understanding of this market, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Global Omega-3 Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2,305.14 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3,758.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to changing lifestyles of people.

Global Omega-3 Market, By Type (ALA, EPA, and DHA), Source (Fish Oil & Krill Oil, Algal Oil, Walnut, Pumpkin Seeds, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Bean Curd, and Others), Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food, and Fish Feed), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Major Competitors:

Aker BioMarine,

Axellus,

BASF,

BioProcess Algae,

Croda,

EPAX,

Martek Biosciences,

Lonza,

Pronova,

GC Rieber Oils, Omega Protein, Cargill Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc, Royal DSM, OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co. Ltd., Pharma Marine AS, Polaris, Source-omega, Qualitas Health, Nordic Naturals, Algaecytes, Simris Alg

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from end users is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding healthy eating and health benefits is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent food safety legislation is expected to restrain the market growth

Depleting fish population is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global omega-3 market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as

New Product Launches

Expansions

Agreements

Joint Ventures

Partnerships

Acquisitions

And others to increase their footprints in this market.

The report includes market shares of omega-3 market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Omega-3 fatty acids basically fall under the polyunsaturated fatty acids that can be helps to reducing the risk of heart disease and which can also promote healthy skin. They are used along with diet and exercise to help the lower levels of a certain blood fat (triglyceride) and to raise levels of “good” cholesterol (HDL) whereas this product may also be used to help in treatment of high blood pressure or rheumatoid arthritis.

Segmentation: Global Omega-3 Market

By Type

By Source

By Application

Dietary Supplement Pharmaceutical Infant Formula Food & Beverage Pet Food Fish Feed



By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global omega-3 market

5 Industry Overview of Global omega-3 market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued………

