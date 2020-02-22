Passive Infrared Sensor Market : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players (2015-2025)

Global Passive Infrared Sensor Market: Overview

Passive infrared sensor is an electronic device that can produce light and detect motion of an infrared emitting source such as human being. Passive infrared sensor finds its application in security devices, cameras and thermal camera, spectrometers, home appliances, gas and fire detection systems, pyrometers, and temperature sensors etc. Some of the major advantages of passive infrared sensor are minimum power consumption and accurate movement detection, which in turn make passive infrared sensor an ideal electronic device for safety and security.

Global Passive Infrared Sensor Market: Segmentation

Global passive infrared sensor market is segmented into device, range, type, and region. The global passive infrared sensor market can be segmented on the basis of device which includes smoke detector, motion controller, heat detector and other device. On the basis of range the market can be segmented into short wave passive infrared sensor, mid wave passive infrared sensor and long wave passive infrared sensor. Application type includes consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, healthcare and industrial, and automotive. Consumer electronics segment can be further sub-segmented into smartphones and smart mobile devices, cameras and other electronics. Region wise, global passive infrared sensor market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia pacific (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Passive Infrared Sensor Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global passive infrared sensor market is projected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR from 2015 to 2025. Currently, North America and Western Europe are the matured market for passive infrared providers. However, Asia-Pacific, and MEA are expected to become lucrative regional market for key players operating in the passive infrared sensor market. FMI forecasts, the market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Passive Infrared Sensor Market: Drivers

Widening application area of passive infrared sensor is accelerating the growth of passive infrared sensor market. Expanding demand for motion enabled smartphones, industrial machineries, medical equipment, and military & aerospace devices, rising uptake of wireless communication, growing trends of industrial as well as home automation. Additionally, low power consumption and increasing demand for motion sensors in gaming is likely to fuel the growth of the global passive infrared sensor market during the forecast period.

Global Passive Infrared Sensor Market: Restraints

Some of the restraints which are hindering the growth of global passive infrared sensor market to some extent are availability of alternative sensors at lower price and inability of passive infrared sensor to detect objects moving at very slow speed.

Global Passive Infrared Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global passive infrared sensor market focus on product innovation and introduction of new enhance products in order to outperform competitors. Major companies in the global passive infrared sensor market concentrate on expanding footprints across the world so as to enhance their customer base as well as profit margin. Furthermore, high investment on research and development activities is another major strategy followed by major players in the global passive infrared sensor market. For example, General Dynamics Corporation invested 1.2% of its total revenue during fiscal year 2014 i.e. US$ 358 Mn in research & development (R&D) activities in order to enhance the efficiency of its business operations and foster innovation in product development.

Global Passive Infrared Sensor Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global passive infrared sensor market are Axis Communications AB, General Dynamics Corporation, Bosch security systems ltd., Current Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Cypress Semiconductor, Epson Toyocom Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and STMicroelectronics N.V. etc.