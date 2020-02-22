Population Health Management Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
The goal of the PHM solution is to enable data-driven healthcare at the population level and to segment patient populations based on common medical conditions and attributes.
Due to improvements in medical infrastructure and increased medical expenses, the Asia Pacific PHM market is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the expected period.
In 2018, the global Population Health Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Population Health Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Population Health Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this studyIBMOptumhealthCernerHealthagenVerscend TechnologiesI2I Population HealthEpicOrion HealthForward Health GroupChange HealthcareGSI HealthEClinicalWorks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split intoSoftware
Services
Market segment by Application, split intoPayers
Providers
Employer Groups
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Population Health Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Population Health Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
