Population Health Management Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

The goal of the PHM solution is to enable data-driven healthcare at the population level and to segment patient populations based on common medical conditions and attributes.

Due to improvements in medical infrastructure and increased medical expenses, the Asia Pacific PHM market is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the expected period.

In 2018, the global Population Health Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Population Health Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Population Health Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study: IBM, Optumhealth, Cerner, Healthagen, Verscend Technologies, I2I Population Health, Epic, Orion Health, Forward Health Group, Change Healthcare, GSI Health, EClinicalWorks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split intoSoftware

Services

Market segment by Application, split intoPayers

Providers

Employer Groups

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

