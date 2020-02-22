Portfolio Analytics Market – The Increasing Awareness Among Consumers Concerning The Benefits of Using Portfolio Analytics

The global portfolio analytics market is expected to gain traction in the coming few years. The increasing awareness among consumers concerning the benefits of using portfolio analytics is predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. The research study offers a detailed analysis of the market and throws light on the challenges, opportunities, and the current trends in the market. In addition to this, a detailed study of the competitive landscape of the market has also been provided in the scope of the research study.

The global portfolio analytics market is growing at a healthy pace, thanks to the rising adoption of portfolio analytics by companies in order to evaluate their businesses on an individual level. Portfolio analytics also helps in setting objectives and further allocate resources for each requirement, which are estimated to enhance the growth of the overall market in the near future. On the other hand, the market is predicted to face several challenges, such as at times, the most carefully formulated planning may deliver to fail, which is predicted to restrict the growth of the global portfolio analytics market throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, the use of portfolio analytics helps in gaining a greater insight into the investment process and further evaluate the strengths behind the strategy, thus supporting the growth of the market in the coming few years.

The global portfolio analytics market has been classified on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America market for portfolio analytics is projected to hold a major share and register a promising growth rate in the next few years. The rise in the adoption of advanced technology is considered as one of the major factors predicted to enhance the growth of the market in the coming few years. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players and witness a healthy growth in the near future. The presence of a large consumer base and a huge number of small and medium-sized enterprises are estimated to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the coming few years.

The global market for portfolio analytics is highly competitive in nature with a presence of several players operating in it. The rise in the number of new players who are estimated to enter the market is expected to enhance the competitive landscape of the market in the coming few years. The expansion of the product portfolio, quality of product, and innovations are the key strategies that have been adopted by the key players in order to enhance their market penetration in the coming few years. Some of the key players operating in the portfolio analytics market across the globe are Novus Partners, StatPro, Misys, Calypso Technology, FactSet, PW Portfolio Analytics, AlphaSense, eFront, Financial Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Advisor Software Inc.