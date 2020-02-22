Pyridine Market Highly Favorable With New Demand To The Growth Rate By | 2026

Pyridine is a soluble, flammable liquid base with a distinct, strong odor and is toxic in nature. Pyridine is a basic heterocyclic organic compound having the chemical formula, C5H5N. It is often considered as the parent compound of several naturally occurring organic compounds. Pyridine is the preferred choice as a precursor to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Initially, the synthesis of pyridine was done by extraction from coal tar and also it was obtained as a by-product of coal gasification. It is a useful chemical with a wide array of applications in various industries such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, food & beverage, oilfield, and others. Pyridine is a flexible building block and is considered as a good solvent in agrochemical, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Furthermore, it has various applications such as solvent, intermediate, corrosion inhibition, pesticides, precursor, and others. It is completely soluble in ether, alcohol, water, and benzene. In earlier days, pyridines were isolated from coal tars by using coking operations; presently, synthetic procedures account for the majority of the global production of pyridines for application in various end-use industries.

Rise in demand for pyridine and its derivatives from pharmaceuticals and agrochemical applications owing to its multiple chemical functionalities is driving the growth of the pyridine market. Furthermore, upsurge in usage of pyridine as a denaturant for anti-freeze mixtures is propelling the growth of the pyridine market. Increase in demand for synthetic pyridine and rise in applications of pyridine in pesticides and herbicides are further augmenting the growth of the pyridine market. Additionally, recent developments in biocatalyst processes is driving the growth of the pyridine market. However, factors such as stringent governmental regulations regarding the usage of pyridine are hampering the growth of pyridine market.

On the basis of product type, the pyridine market can be segmented into pyridine N-oxide, alpha picoline, beta picoline, gamma picoline, 2-amino pyridine, 4-phenylpropylpyridine, bispicolylamine, nicotinic acid, pyridine, and others (2–5-Bromo-4-Methyl Pyridine, 3-Acetyl Pyridine, 2-Bromo Pyridine, etc.). Among these, the pyridine N-oxide segment accounts for the largest share of the global pyridine market.

Based on application, the pyridine market can be classified into agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, chemical synthesis, food, and others. In terms of production methods, the pyridine market can be divided into coal synthesis and chemical synthesis.

Based on geography, the pyridine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounts for the leading share of the pyridine market, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. The pyridine market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the pyridine market include Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Lonza Group AG, Nanjing Red Sun Company Limited, Resonance Specialties Limited., Shandong Luba Chemical Company Limited, Chang Chun Petrochemical Company Limited, Koei Chemical Company Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Novasyn Organics Private Limited.