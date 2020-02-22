Rich Communication Services (RCS) Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing SMS messages with a text-message system that is richer, provides phonebook polling (for service discovery), and transmit in-call multimedia.

In 2018, the global Rich Communication Services (RCS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Rich Communication Services (RCS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rich Communication Services (RCS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson

Interop Technologies

Genband

SAP

Mavenir Systems

Huawei Device

Nokia Networks

SAP America

Vodafone

Xura

SK Telecom

Comverse

Orange

Acision

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise Users

Consumers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

