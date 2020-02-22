RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market 2019

RTA (ready-to-assemble) furniture is shipped unassembled to end-users, who assemble it at their end. The RTA product range covers a whole host of residential and office furniture. They come flat-packed and are typically packaged as a kit comprising furniture parts and hardware needed to assemble it.

Overall, the Residential Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

In United States RTA Furniture market is donimated by few manufatuers like Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, IKEA and Homestar North America. These manufactuers have manufacturing bases in Unite States.

In terms of product type, the Residential RTA Furniture is donimating the market, with a market share of 73.5% in 2016, and the rest is Office RTA Furniture, which occupied for 26.5%. In future, the Residential RTA Furniture will remain the leading role.

In terms of sales chanels, the online developed rapidly in the past few years, due to more and more consumers choose to purchase RTA furniture through smartphone, tablets and PC. In fugure, the online will gradually more important to RTA Furniture manufactuers.

The global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Office RTA Furniture

Residential RTA Furniture

Segment by Application

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others (Online)

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture

1.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Office RTA Furniture

1.2.3 Residential RTA Furniture

1.3 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Independent Specialist Retailers

1.3.3 Independent Furniture Chains

1.3.4 Convenient Stores

1.3.5 Others (Online)

1.3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market by Region

1.3.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Size

1.4.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Business

7.1 Sauder Woodworking

7.1.1 Sauder Woodworking RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sauder Woodworking RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dorel Industries

7.2.1 Dorel Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dorel Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bush Industries

7.3.1 Bush Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bush Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Whalen Furniture

7.4.1 Whalen Furniture RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Whalen Furniture RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Homestar North America

7.5.1 Homestar North America RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Homestar North America RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IKEA

7.6.1 IKEA RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IKEA RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Flexsteel (Home Styles)

7.7.1 Flexsteel (Home Styles) RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Flexsteel (Home Styles) RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Simplicity Sofas

7.8.1 Simplicity Sofas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Simplicity Sofas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

