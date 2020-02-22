Rubber Global 2019 Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Rubber Market

Description

Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the natural rubber industry is comparatively fragmented by manufacturers, but, it is concentrated by regions. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Regionally, Thailand is the biggest production area of natural rubber, about 30.41% production market share of the global production in 2016, also the leader in the whole natural rubber industry. Then Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, China and Indian are the main production regions in turn.

Second, for production, the global production of natural rubber has reached 13030.2 K MT by the end of year 2016, with annual growth rate around 2-3% during the past years.

Third, for the market, the global natural rubber market is worth over $26.6 Billion in 2016, according to our survey. The application can be classified based on end users, which are automotive, medical industrial use, consumer goods. Automotive use has been in traditional ways, about 65.74% of the all application, while consumer goods application is more diversified. Generally, the growth in medical use would keep increasing in the following years, as the surging demand in both developed and developing areas.

This report focuses on the Rubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Von Bundit

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

Southland Holding

Thai Hua Rubber

Vietnam Rubber Group

Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

Tong Thai Rubber Group

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

Ravasco

Halcyon Agri

Feltex

Unitex Rubber

Indolatex Jaya Abadi

Kurian Abraham

Hevea-Tec

KLPK

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

C.W. Mackie

Enghuat Industries

Basil Rubber Factory

Edathala Polymers

Kavanar Latex

Paesukchuen Rubber

Ba Phuc Rubber

Sinochem International Corporation

Indonesia Hainan Rubber Industry Group

Yunnan State Farms Group

Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group

Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rubber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Rubber

1.2.2 Synthetic Rubber

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Von Bundit

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rubber Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Von Bundit Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sri Trang Agro-Industry

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rubber Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sri Trang Agro-Industry Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Southland Holding

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rubber Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Southland Holding Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Thai Hua Rubber

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Rubber Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Thai Hua Rubber Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Vietnam Rubber Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Rubber Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Vietnam Rubber Group Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Rubber Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Tradewinds Plantation Berhad Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

