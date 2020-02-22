Safety Needles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Safety Needles Industry

This report studies the Safety Needles market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Safety Needles market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of safety needles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.49%. In 2017, global revenue of safety needles is nearly 2707 M USD; the actual sales is about 11.7 billion units.

The major players in global Safety Needles market include

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo

B. Braun

Smiths Medical

Novo Nordisk

Nipro

Yangzhou Medline

DeRoyal

Retractable Technologies

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Safety Needles in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Safety Needles market is primarily split into

Active Safety Needles

Passive Safety Needles

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @

