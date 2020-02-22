Service Orchestration Market – Hybrid Infrastructure Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Technologies

Service orchestration is the arrangement and coordination of multiple interoperable services exposed as a single cumulative service. It is used for the upkeep of automation of business processes by different services across different applications and enterprises in order to create composite applications. It is the amalgamation of different service interactions to create higher-level business services. Service orchestration is a crucial part of service oriented architecture (SOA). SOA is a method of developing enterprise systems by small units of software that perform discrete/independent tasks when called upon. This interoperable software runs from separate systems across different business domains. It offers IT departments a way of reusing components from existing programs within the enterprise rather than writing redundant code from scratch.

With the introduction of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV), a new approach for service orchestration is serving the needs of more dynamic and complex service provider environments. Network operators are making use of NFV for reducing their dependence on single-purpose hardware. They are using functions that were previously built into hardware and are implementing them in software that runs on industry-standard networks, servers, and storage platforms.

Orchestration of network services is increasingly becoming a crucial area for service providers as they seek to deliver services more speedily at reduced costs in order to compete with cloud service providers and over-the-top (OTT) providers.

Factors such as simpler network operations requiring fewer highly skilled resources, faster time-to-market, and a better competitive position at lower operational expenditures (OpEx) owing to reuse of services from existing programs are some of the key drivers fueling the service orchestration market.

Furthermore, service orchestration has become the key to unlocking the potential of complex hybrid IT infrastructures. To transform their organizations, businesses have recognized the need for agile and flexible digital technologies and are increasingly deploying hybrid IT infrastructure. However, while hybrid infrastructure accelerates the deployment of digital technologies and helps meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers, they also bring new complexities and challenges. Developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and South America are yet to transform to technologically advanced hubs with rich IT infrastructure and digital content. This is expected to hinder the service orchestration market in the near future.

The global service orchestration market can be segmented based on solution, deployment model, vertical, end-user, enterprise size, and region. Based on solution, the service orchestration market can be classified into configuration, managed support, portable service, and others (monitoring and security). In terms of deployment, the service orchestration market can be divided into private, public, and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the service orchestration market can be categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. In terms of vertical, the market can be split into BFSI, government & education, health care, telecom & IT, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others (business service providers, energy & utility, and transportation). Based on end-user, the service orchestration market can be classified into cloud service providers and telecom service providers.