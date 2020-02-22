Significant Growth Foreseen by Ceramic Frit Market During 2018 – 2028

Ceramic frit is a composition of multiple raw materials, mostly of inorganic origin, and is produced by melting and quenching in water. Ceramic frit compounds are vitreous and water insoluble. Ceramic frit is fused in a special oven, and granulated into powder form after being cooled and quenched in water. Ceramic frit is a key component used in the compounding of ceramic glazes and enamels. There a various benefits of using ceramic frit in glazes and enamels. Ceramic frit serves the purpose of rendering insolubility to soluble materials in a glaze mixture. This provides protection against bloating and warping and compromising the glaze’s homogeneous nature. The process of “fritting” using ceramic frit compositions reduces or completely negates the harmful effects of toxic raw materials. Ceramic frit helps protect workers and improve process safety by decreasing the toxicity of raw materials. For example, lead being a part of raw materials creates dangers of poisoning and toxicity for ceramic workers. However, lead ceramic frit decreases the overall toxicity of raw lead. Moreover, ceramic frit has much better consistency for glaze production compared to individual raw materials, who may have significantly different chemical and physical properties. Ceramic frit is widely used in the glass industry. Manufacturing ceramic frit glass involves applying ceramic frit to the glass using methods such as screen printing. This is done before the glass is put through the process of tempering or heat strengthening. After being tempered or heat strengthened, the ceramic frit enamel fuses with the glass surface, resulting in the creation of a permanent coating. This coating is highly resistant to damage or removal by acts such as scrubbing, scratching, or cleaning etc.

Ceramic Frit Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Ceramic Frit market can be segmented as,

Alkaline-boron frit

Strontium-barium frit

Zinc frit

Magnesium frit

Lithium frit

Zinc free calcium frit

Boron free frit

On the basis of application, the Ceramic Frit market can be segmented as,

Glass and Decorative Glass

Abrasives & Refractories

Pottery Wares

Solar Panels

Sanitary ware

Automotive

On the basis of application method, the Ceramic Frit market can be segmented as,

Screen Printing

Spraying

Rolling

Pre-Printed Decals

Ceramic Frit Market: Dynamics

Ceramic frit has various applications and end uses. For example, ceramic frit is used in the ceramic white ware industry as a glaze component. Ceramic frit is used as a flux in the formulation of ceramic colors in the glass decorating industry. For the abrasives and refractory industries, ceramic frit is brought to use as a bonding agent. In the solar energy industry, ceramic frit is utilized in the inks and pastes that are used to manufacture solar panels. Ceramic frit patterns baked onto glass also helps to act as the contact point for adhesion between the glass and a surface on which the glass is required to be fixed. This is a common application of ceramic frit in the automotive sector. There are various architectural and commercial applications of silk-screened ceramic frit glasses. The benefits of ceramic frit glasses are wide ranging. Ceramic frit glasses do not suffer from discoloration or staining because of exposure to the sun, deposits of volatile material or condensation owing to the chemical resistance properties of ceramic frit. Ceramic frit glass is available in different color schemes, thus providing good visual and aesthetic appeal to buildings, whether use in interior sections or exteriors. The design and type of ceramic frit glass chosen to be installed can be used to control the light transmission and solar heat gain inside buildings. Interior applications of ceramic frit glass include glass doors, glass ceilings, lavatories and shower enclosures, elevator walls, and handrails. Ceramic frit glass can also be used in curtain walls, glazing systems, partitions and other architectural interiors. The control on light transmittance and solar heat gain has huge benefits for energy efficiency, as it improves aesthetics and saves on air conditioning costs. Thus the various benefits provided by ceramic frit in terms of physical and chemical attributes for the buildings sector, architectural decoration, and energy efficiency savings will drive growth of the Ceramic Frit market.

Ceramic Frit Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for Ceramic Frit is set to grow at a fast pace in the next five to ten years as the demand for high quality glass, ceramic ware, and sanitary ware and solar panels grow. Asia Pacific region is expected to be significant for Ceramic Frit market, as it is witnessing rapidly increasing demand for decorative ceramic frit glass. The region also has boasts of the largest demand for solar panels and has large scale automotive production. North America is also a large market for Ceramic Frit with a robust market for architectural decoration using ceramic frit glass. The market for ceramic frit in Europe remains steady, with stable demand patterns. China, India, Japan, US, UK, Germany, are some of the key countries to watch in the Ceramic Frit market.

Ceramic Frit Market: Market Participants

