Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by Diacetone Alcohol Market by 2018 – 2028

Diacetone alcohols, CAS no. 123-42-2, is a colorless, an aromatic odor, an oxygenated solvent. Industrially, diacetone alcohols are produced from the acetone and has two alcohol group and functional group as ketone. Diacetone alcohols are soluble in organic as well as inorganic compound. Diacetone alcohol is prevalently consumed as a solvent in several industrial applications such as in paints & coatings, coatings, drilling fluids, cleaning chemicals, lubricants and metal working fluids, among others. In chemical industry, diacetone alcohol is used as chemical intermediates for the production of methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK), isopropylidene acetone, phorone and isophorone, hexane diol and methyl isobutyl alcohol (MIBC), among other compounds. For production of these compounds, industrially, diacetone alcohol route is mainly preferred over the acetone route owing to high yield of the compounds.

Market Dynamics:

The main application of diacetone alcohol is in water borne paints & coating application which accounts for significant share of market. Over recent past, it has been observed that the trend in the industry is shifting towards water-based paints & coatings. These alternatives significantly reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and thus are, in most cases, efficacious, effective and environment friendly. This trend along with government regulations is resulting in increased adoption of water-based solvents, thereby, leads to drive the market for organic solvents such as diacetone alcohols. Along with this, significant growth of chemical industry across the globe will lead to drive demand for diacetone alcohol market over the forecast period.

Diacetone Alcohol Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Function, global diacetone alcohol market is segmented into;

Chemical Intermediate

Solvents

Additives

On the basis of Application, global diacetone alcohol market is segmented into;

Paints & coating

Chemicals

Construction

Polymer & plastics

Textile

Leather

Agrochemicals

Automotive

Diacetone Alcohol Market: Regional Outlook

The global diacetone alcohols market is dominated by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, mainly by India, China, and ASEAN countries. Supported by growing vehicle parc, significant growth of manufacturing industries, and increasing demand for paints & coating, among others owing to which demand for Diacetone alcohols is expected to increase during the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of low cost raw material and low cost of manufacturing in these countries are major factor that provides the impetus for the growth of the diacetone alcohols market. China diacetone alcohol market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. In developed region, shifting of consumer preference towards the eco-friendly chemicals coupled with steady growth of chemical and automotive industry are key factor that helps to drive the diacetone alcohols market in Europe and North America Region. However, trade war between North America and china may hamper the growth of diacetone alcohols market. In North America, the U.S. accounts for the noteworthy share of diacetone alcohols market in terms of production and consumption. With a significant customer base in Western Europe, especially in Germany, Italy, U.K., France and other countries wherein the demand for diacetone alcohols as solvent, cleaning chemical and chemical intermediates has increased that in turn stemmed to increase in demand for Diacetone alcohols market. However, the government policies and regulations pertaining to maintenance of hygiene in industry as well as commercial sector have resulted into increase in demand for cleaning solvent. Thus, the Europe Diacetone alcohols market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa diacetone alcohol markets are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period

Diacetone Alcohol Market: Key Players

Several manufacturers of diacetone alcohols are focusing on an organic growth strategy. For the same, manufacturer are expanding their production capacity in order to enhance their footprint in regional as well as global market. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of diacetone alcohols market are listed below;