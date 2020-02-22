Silent Scan Technology Market increase at a steady CAGR of 5.4% through 2026

Adoption of silent scan technology continues to face major challenges, with high cost and a general lack of awareness being the key restraints, according to a new survey by Future Market Insights (FMI). The survey was conducted among respondents from 300 global healthcare facilities, spanning sectors in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Majority of the respondents in the survey were from the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.

Although 44% of responding healthcare facilities currently own an MRI machine with silent- or soft-scan technology, a majority of them were averse to installing one in the future. In addition to high cost of silent scan MRIs and lack of awareness, respondents cited absence of distribution facility and insufficiency of technology as other key factors for not having an MRI machine with silent scan technology.

“Silent scan technology is at a nascent stage globally, and although it serves as an effective model for reducing decibel levels, high cost continues to impede its widespread adoption,” said Vrishali Bhagwat, FMI consultant, and co-author of the report Silent Scan Technology Market – Emergence of Private Hospitals Segment as the Most Prominent End User is a Key Factor Driving Revenue Growth. “However, the future looks promising for the technology, as there’s an overall appreciation of the technology, especially among end-users in the private hospitals segment. As technology makes a headway and prices become competitive, adoption is expected to pick up globally.”

FMI’s survey found that adoption varied widely based on the type of healthcare setting. While hospitals are the leading end-users, respondents in private hospitals are more receptive towards the adoption of silent scan technology. Satisfaction with the overall effectiveness of silent scan MRIs is exceedingly high and there’s a sense of understanding that silent scan MRIs do what they promise—quiet, noise-free MRI scans. “Silent scan MRIs received a higher rating than their noisy counterparts from respondents, and this represents an underlying sentiment that the technology per se isn’t the root cause for slow adoption,” added Vrishali.

According to FMI’s market forecast report, silent scan installation base is anticipated to reach 1,815 units in 2016, up from 1,015 units in 2015. Silent scanners constituted 1% of total MRI machine installations in 2015, and owing to their positive reception among end-users, their adoption is expected to witness a steady increase during the forecast period.

Hospitals are the leading end-use segment in the global silent scan technology market, and are expected to account for nearly 50% volume share of the market in 2016. Regionally, North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are the two largest markets, accounting for over 50% share of the global market in terms of volume. The market in these two regions is dominated by the U.S. and China respectively. FMI’s report forecasts the global silent scan technology market to increase at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% through 2026.