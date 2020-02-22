Sleeping Pillow Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024
Sleeping pillow is a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. The pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Generally, the sleeping pillow could provide sleep comfort. From the understanding of modern medical research, human spine is a straight line from the front view, but three physiological curves from the side view. In order to protect the normal physiological neck bending protection, sleeping pillow should be used.
Sleeping Pillow refers to a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. It contains cotton pillow, down pillow, memory foam pillow, and others. The sleeping pillow industry is characterized by a large number of competitors, none of which are dominant. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of sleeping pillow are distributed around the world.
With the rapid development of economy and people’s living standards gradually improved, global demand for sleeping pillow is increasing. The major downstream is household application. In 2016, residential application accounts for 50.79% of global consumption, hotel application takes 25.67%.
Asia-Pacific is the dominate consumer in pillow industry. The sales volume of China was 681 Million PCS in 2016, occupied about 50.68% of the total amount. MEA & LA is second consumer, with the sales volume of 233 Million PCS, and the sales market share of 17.34% in 2016.
The global average sale price of pillow is in the increasing trend, from 9.1 USD /PCS in 2012 to 9.8 USD/PCS in 2016. Retail price will be higher, according to our statistics, the global retail price in 12.9 USD/PCS. With the situation of competition, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
According to this study, over the next five years the Sleeping Pillow market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18100 million by 2024, from US$ 15600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sleeping Pillow business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sleeping Pillow market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sleeping Pillow value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Memory Foam Pillow
Foam Pillow
Down & Feather Pillow
Wool/Cotton Pillow
Polyester Pillow
Latex Pillow
Others
Segmentation by application:
Residential
Hotel
Hospital
Nursing Home
School
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Hollander
Wendre
MyPillow
Pacific Coast
Pacific Brands
Tempur Sealy
RIBECO
John Cotton
Paradise Pillow
Magniflex
Comfy Quilts
PENELOPE
PATEX
Latexco
Romatex
Nishikawa Sangyo
Baltic Fibres OÜ
Czech Feather & Down
Luolai
Fuanna
Dohia
Mendale
Shuixing
Noyoke
Beyond Home Textile
Southbedding
Jalice
Your Moon
Yueda Home Textile
HengYuanXiang
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sleeping Pillow consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sleeping Pillow market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sleeping Pillow manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sleeping Pillow with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sleeping Pillow submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
