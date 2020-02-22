Sleeping Pillow Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

Sleeping pillow is a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. The pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Generally, the sleeping pillow could provide sleep comfort. From the understanding of modern medical research, human spine is a straight line from the front view, but three physiological curves from the side view. In order to protect the normal physiological neck bending protection, sleeping pillow should be used.

Sleeping Pillow refers to a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. It contains cotton pillow, down pillow, memory foam pillow, and others. The sleeping pillow industry is characterized by a large number of competitors, none of which are dominant. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of sleeping pillow are distributed around the world.

With the rapid development of economy and people’s living standards gradually improved, global demand for sleeping pillow is increasing. The major downstream is household application. In 2016, residential application accounts for 50.79% of global consumption, hotel application takes 25.67%.

Asia-Pacific is the dominate consumer in pillow industry. The sales volume of China was 681 Million PCS in 2016, occupied about 50.68% of the total amount. MEA & LA is second consumer, with the sales volume of 233 Million PCS, and the sales market share of 17.34% in 2016.

The global average sale price of pillow is in the increasing trend, from 9.1 USD /PCS in 2012 to 9.8 USD/PCS in 2016. Retail price will be higher, according to our statistics, the global retail price in 12.9 USD/PCS. With the situation of competition, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sleeping Pillow market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18100 million by 2024, from US$ 15600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sleeping Pillow business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sleeping Pillow market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sleeping Pillow value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Memory Foam Pillow

Foam Pillow

Down & Feather Pillow

Wool/Cotton Pillow

Polyester Pillow

Latex Pillow

Others

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Hotel

Hospital

Nursing Home

School

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hollander

Wendre

MyPillow

Pacific Coast

Pacific Brands

Tempur Sealy

RIBECO

John Cotton

Paradise Pillow

Magniflex

Comfy Quilts

PENELOPE

PATEX

Latexco

Romatex

Nishikawa Sangyo

Baltic Fibres OÜ

Czech Feather & Down

Luolai

Fuanna

Dohia

Mendale

Shuixing

Noyoke

Beyond Home Textile

Southbedding

Jalice

Your Moon

Yueda Home Textile

HengYuanXiang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sleeping Pillow consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sleeping Pillow market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sleeping Pillow manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sleeping Pillow with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sleeping Pillow submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Sleeping Pillow by Players

Chapter Four: Sleeping Pillow by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Sleeping Pillow Market Forecast

