Software Defined Application And Infrastructure Market Trends and Key Developments (2015-2025) : FMI

Traditionally, applications were considered as a self-contained single unit but this perception has been changed due to the introduction of software defined applications. Software defined applications are the group of independent micro-services which communicates with each other via application programming interfaces (APIs) like open cloud computing interface. These interfaces enables the user to use the enormous potential of automation for both within and across applications in the cloud. Software defined infrastructure considers various hardware tools as different software entities and operates them through advanced automation. It enables the end user to manage and operate their active data center and networking at the same time.

Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

Global software defined application and infrastructure market can be classified into services, vertical and region. On the basis of services global software defined application and infrastructuremarket can be segmented into consulting, implementation service and integration service. The global software defined application and infrastructuremarket can be segmented into vertical such as public sector, media and entertainment sector, BFSI, transportation sector, retail sector, IT & Telecom sector and energy and utility sector. Region wise, global software defined application and infrastructuremarket is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). At present, North America is dominating the market in terms of revenue contribution share followed by Western Europe. Among all the regions, APEJ is expected to create huge market opportunity for major players operating in the software defined application and infrastructuresolution market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-985

Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market: Drivers

The global software defined application and infrastructure market is majorly driven by the rising need for mobility and cloud-based services. Increasing complexity of networks, varying traffic patterns and server virtualization can also fuel the growth of software defined application and infrastructure market.

Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness across industries especially in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina, regarding adoption of software defined application and infrastructure are limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, security and interoperability related issues associated with the use of software defined application and infrastructure services are some of other factors that are hindering the growth of software defined application and infrastructure market across the globe.

Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global software defined application and infrastructure market focus on introduction of advanced solutions and services in order to improve their offerings and strengthen position in the market. For example Cisco System Inc. introduced Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), which automates the end to end delivery, workload placement, network and service provisioning.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/985

Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global software defined application and infrastructure market are Cisco System Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Dell Inc. etc.