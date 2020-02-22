Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephony system technology that interacts with the callers, gathers the required information and routes the calls to the particular appropriate recipient.

With the modern, sophisticated IVR systems, you can gather the input and responses through spoken words with the voice recognition. Conversations are either pre-recorded or generated audio which assists, directs, or guides customers automatically without a live operator.

Within these interactions, clients can communicate by using either the touch-tone keypad selection or voice telephone input. The responses take the form of voice, call- back or any other related media.

IVR software enables an organization to use prerecorded greetings or menu options that a customer can access through a phone keypad. Advanced IVR systems may include speech recognition software to enable a customer to communicate with a computer. Many companies have augmented or replaced IVR systems with automated speech recognition technologies that enable callers to speak their requests instead of punching numbers into their phones. These voice recognition systems can frustrate callers if the system doesn’t recognize a caller’s questions.

Scope of the Report:

The Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. The players in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. USA takes the market share of 41.69% in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.01%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 14.34%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

8X8, Inc. (US)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

Convergys Corporation (US)

Avaya Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Connect First (US)

West Corporation (US)

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

IVR Lab (US)

Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

InContact Inc. (US)

NewVoiceMedia (UK)

Five9, Inc. (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

