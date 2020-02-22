Steel Roll-on Tube Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2018 – 2028

Steel roll-on tube is co-extruded plastic base seamless tubes with steel ball placed as a primary closure. The steel roll-on tube are manufactured from a material such as polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, and other material. The steel roller ball has a tiny hole through which the oil or any blend pass out. The steel roll also acts as a primary locking mechanism which helps to keep the products inside intact and protects the efficacy of sensitive formulations.

The smooth steel roll makes applying of the product even smoother, circular massaging movements, which makes the consumer happier with product application. Steel roll-on tube also allow the required quantity of ingredient to come out depending upon the force applied on a tube. Hence, Steel roll-on tube is widely used for the packaging of lip-gloss, perfume, diluted essential oils in a carrier oil, or eye serum and others. Overall, the global steel roll-on tube market is likely to exhibit positive growth during the forecast period.

Steel Roll-on Tube Market: Dynamics

Nowadays, the packaging appears as the main differentiating factors for various cosmetics and personal care products. Globally, the demand for various cosmetics and personal care products are increasing at a higher pace. Hence, in order to effectively pack them the demand for effective packaging solutions are increasing. Growing adoption of steel roll-on tube in cosmetics and personal care industry due to its easy to use, non-sticky, and non-messy nature. Such factors are cumulatively expected to drive the growth of global steel roll-on tube market during the forecast period.

The intensifying use of steel roll-on tube in pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and home care are likely to push the growth of global steel roll-on tube market during the forecast period. Availability of steel roll-on tube in various size, shape, and capacities with re-fillable and non-refillable option as per the consumer need are likely to drive the growth of global steel on-roll tube market during the forecast period. The steel roll-on tube is manufacturer as per HACCP and GMP cosmetics standard which is projected to create a positive outlook for global steel roll-on tube market during the forecast period.

Steel Roll-on Tube Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the steel roll-on tube market is segmented into:

Plastic Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Terephthalate Others

Steel

On the basis of tube design, the steel roll-on tube market is segmented into:

Round Tube

Oval Tube

Super Oval Tube

Applicator Tube

On the basis of tube capacity, the steel roll-on tube market is segmented into:

Less than 5 ml

5 ml – 10 ml

10 – 20 ml

More than 20 ml

On the basis of steel ball diameter, the steel roll-on tube market is segmented into:

Less than 5 mm

5 mm – 10 mm

More than 10 mm

On the basis of end use, the steel roll-on tube market is segmented into:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Food and Home Care

Steel Roll-on Tube Market: Regional Outlook

The continuous expansion of end-user industry, high living standard, and inclination towards beauty products make North America and Western Europe highly attractive for the growth of steel roll-on tube market during the forecast period. Changing lifestyle, increasing per capita disposable income, as well as growing demand for beauty products in developing nations of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region are expected to fuel the growth of steel roll-on tube market during the forecast period. The Latin America and Japan region are a significant shareholder of global steel roll-on tube market and expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Steel Roll-on Tube Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global steel roll-on tube market are: