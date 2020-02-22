Stem Cell Therapy Market Growth, Trends, Medical Technology and Forecast by 2024

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

In the last several years, global stem cell therapy market developed fast at a average growth rate of 46.81%. In 2017, the global stem cell therapy market size was 235 million USD, and the market is expected to be 277 million USD.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into Musculoskeletal Disorder, Wounds & Injuries, Cornea, Cardiovascular Diseases, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders and Wounds & Injuries are expected to dominated the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Stem Cell Therapy market will register a 20.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 710 million by 2024, from US$ 280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Stem Cell Therapy business, shared in Chapter 3.

