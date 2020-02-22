Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Status and Global Analysis 2019 to 2023

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: Analysis By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide Copolymer, Others), End-Use Sector (Personal Care, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2023) A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market. The report analyses the Super Absorbent Polymer Market Analysis By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide Copolymer, Others) and by End-Use Sector (Personal Care, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Others). The report assesses the Super Absorbent Polymer Market for the Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, China, Japan and India) for the actual period of 2013-2017 and for the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global market value of Super Absorbent Polymer is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 6.25% during 2018-2023.

Company Analysis – BASF, Nippon Shokubai, Evonik, LG Chem, Songwon, Sumitomo Seika chemical Co. Ltd..

The personal care end-use sector witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of disposable baby diapers and female hygiene products. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global market in 2017. Additionally, APAC will remain to be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as infant population is increasing along with agricultural & industrial applications. Growing application of super absorbent polymer in waste water treatment is also supporting the super absorbent polymer market.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report:

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market By value, By Volume

By Type Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Others.

By End-Use Sector Personal Care, Agriculture, Industrial, Medical, Others

Regional Markets: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Country Analysis: U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan and India

