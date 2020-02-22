Super Barrier Coated Film Market Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2018 – 2028

Super barrier coated films are supplied to meet the challenging demands of extensive packaging applications. The global flexible packaging films market is perceiving a shift towards the development of new and advance barrier materials. Advance barrier materials offer effective packaging and improved packaging performance. Super barrier coated films are gaining popularity for their ultra-high barrier properties. Super barrier coated films are generally used for the packaging of pharmaceutical products. Medical films are coated with polymers and aluminum to enhance their barrier properties for packaging applications. Along with the barrier properties, these films offer printability on their surface for branding and promotion.

Super barrier coated films are often required to protect product quality and integrity. The production of food product packaging has been under scrutiny from the ecological experts due to the massive consumption of energy and natural resources. To prevent environmental damages, it is necessary to derive the most significant value from food, avoiding the waste from spoilage in specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Super barrier coated films utilize many different materials with specific properties to provide a precisely designed barrier solution against oxygen, water vapor, and ultraviolet light.

Super Barrier Coated Film Market: Segmentation

The global super barrier coated (SBC) film market has been categorized on the basis of material type, weight, and application.

On the basis of material type, the global super barrier coated film market has been segmented as:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA) Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Other Plastics

Oxides

Aluminum

On the basis of weight, the global super barrier coated (SBC) film market has been segmented as:

Less than 120 GSM

150 GSM

180 GSM

More than 180 GSM

On the basis of end-use, the global super barrier coated (SBC) film market has been segmented as:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Neutraceuticals

Probiotics

Other Applications

Super Barrier Coated Film Market: Drivers & Restraints

Super barrier coated films can reduce the material utilized for blister packaging and can save blister card space as compared to other materials. To improve the ability of PCTFE to lie flat, stiffening ribs are used, but for super barrier coated films these are not required. Super barrier coated films protect medicines and drugs from increasing oxygen and moisture, as the formulations of the drugs are more complex. An additional barrier is required in order to protect the medicines and drugs even after their normal shelf life.

For instance, Tekni-Plex has launched new super barrier coated films in its SBC blister packaging films line. These super barrier coated films offer cost-effectiveness as compared to other alternatives and reduce material consumption.

The demand for flexible barrier films is expected to further cater to the wide range of applications in various end-use industries. Food and pharmaceutical industries are the major consumers of super barrier coated films. These factors are anticipated to further fuel the demand for super barrier coated films and the market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period. Despite the positive outlook, some factors might obstruct the growth of the global super barrier coated films market. One such factor is the cost. Super barrier coated films are costly when compared to the conventional films and hence, not a preferable choice in terms of economic point of view. Furthermore, super barrier coated films cannot be disposed of directly as the barrier coating needs to be removed from the film to prevent environmental pollution.

Super Barrier Coated Film Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the market for super barrier coated film is divided into seven key regions- North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

Super Barrier Coated Film Market: Some of the Key Players

Following are some of the key manufacturers that are operating in the global super barrier coated film market: Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Linpac Packaging Limited among others. Many more local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global super barrier coated films market during the forecast period.