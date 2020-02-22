Surgical Glue Market Rising Need to Manage Blood Loss in Patients with Top Key Players like Arch Therapeutics Inc., Sealantis Ltd., Baxter, Ethicon US, Medtronic and Global Forecast to 2025

Global Surgical Glue Market is expected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2025, from USD 2.05 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Get Free Sample Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-surgical-glue-market

Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical Glue Market

The Global Surgical Glue Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical glue market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Surgical Glue Market

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical glue market are:-

Adhesys Medical GmbH,

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc,

CryoLife Inc.,

LifeSeal,

Covalon Technologies Ltd.,

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.,

Arch Therapeutics Inc.,

Sealantis Ltd.,

Baxter,

Ethicon US,

Medtronic,

R. Bard Inc.,

Cohera Medical,

Integra Lifesciences Corporation,

Vivostat and Cardinal Health among others.

Market Definition: Global Surgical Glue Market

Surgical glues also known as surgical adhesives or sealants are used after a traumatic injury or surgery to fix internal or external tissue together. Surgical glues are excellent materials for wound closure as they use a chemical bond to hold tissue together for healing or to aid as a barrier to stop the flow of bodily fluids. They offer advantages over conventional approaches such as sutures and staples. The five main types of surgical glues are fibrin sealants, cyanoacrylates, glutaraldehyde glues, hydrogels, and collagen based compounds. However, scientists in the U.S. have recently created highly elastic surgical glue that can quickly seal even the toughest wounds in seconds without stitches or staples. The new glue known as MeTro seals the wound and sets in 60 seconds once treated with UV light. The glue composed from a special material contains a degrading enzyme that can last from hours to months and dissolves once the wound is healed. The new glue is said to be ideal for sealing complex wounds in tissues that would repeatedly expand and relax such as heart, lungs, and arteries.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing need to manage blood loss in patients

Rising number of surgical procedures

Increasing uptake of technologically advanced products

FDA and CE mark approvals of surgical glue products

Inquiry Before Buying: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-surgical-glue-market

Market Segmentation: Global Surgical Glue Market

The Global Surgical Glue Market is segmented based on

Product,

Application,

Indication,

End User and

Geographical Segments.

Based on Product the global surgical glue market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Natural surgical glue is further sub segmented into

Fibrin Based,

Collagen Based,

Gelatin Based,

Chitosan Based

Cyanoacrylates,

Polymeric Hydrogels And

Urethane Based adhesives.

The global surgical glue market Segment is further segmented into:-

Cardiovascular Surgeries,

Orthopedic Surgeries,

Urological Surgeries,

Cosmetic Surgeries,

Pulmonary Surgeries,

Central Nervous System Surgeries,

General Surgeries,

Ophthalmic Surgeries,

Based on indication, the global surgical glue market is segmented into

Surgical Hemostat,

Tissue Sealing and

Tissue Engineering.

On the basis of End User the global surgical glue market is classified into:-

Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Specialty Clinics and others.

Based on geography the global surgical glue market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple Geographies namely:-

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

Access Full Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-surgical-glue-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]