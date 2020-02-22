Synthetic Diamond 2019 Global Product Type, In-Depth Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Synthetic Diamond Market

Description

A synthetic diamond (also known as an artificial diamond, cultured diamond, or cultivated diamond) is diamond produced in an artificial process, as opposed to natural diamonds, which are created by geological processes.

Scope of the Report:

With Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years and complicated international economic situation, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. But for synthetic diamond industry, due to its widely downstream applications in industries like machining, electronics, solar energy, etc., it is still promising for the market development in the future.

As a result of enlarged production scale and new technology being introduced, the cost of synthetic diamond is keeping declining, which enhances its competitiveness against other carbon alloy products.

For synthetic diamond product, China has a substantial market share with more than 90%, especially in low grade products. As China’s main equipment keeps upgrading, it is expected that China will keep its position in the synthetic diamond market and will enlarge its share in high grade products.

This report focuses on the Synthetic Diamond in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Element Six

Sandvik Hyperion

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

HUANGHE WHIRLWIND

Sino-crystal Diamond

JINQU

CR GEMS

HongJing

SF-Diamond

Yalong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RVD Diamond Grain

MBD Diamond Grain

SCD Diamond Grain

SMD Diamond Grain

DMD Diamond Grain

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ceramic Material

Machining And Cutting Tools

Electronic Materials

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Diamond Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 RVD Diamond Grain

1.2.2 MBD Diamond Grain

1.2.3 SCD Diamond Grain

1.2.4 SMD Diamond Grain

1.2.5 DMD Diamond Grain

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Ceramic Material

1.3.2 Machining And Cutting Tools

1.3.3 Electronic Materials

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Element Six

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Synthetic Diamond Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Element Six Synthetic Diamond Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sandvik Hyperion

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Synthetic Diamond Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sandvik Hyperion Synthetic Diamond Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ILJIN Diamond

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Synthetic Diamond Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ILJIN Diamond Synthetic Diamond Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Zhongnan Diamond

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Synthetic Diamond Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Zhongnan Diamond Synthetic Diamond Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 HUANGHE WHIRLWIND

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Synthetic Diamond Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 HUANGHE WHIRLWIND Synthetic Diamond Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sino-crystal Diamond

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Synthetic Diamond Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sino-crystal Diamond Synthetic Diamond Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

