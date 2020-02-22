Telepresence Robot Market is Expected to Grow Tremendously in 2019 with Top Key Competitors: iRobot, Bossa Nova Robotics, Double Robotics, Suitable Technologies, Inbot, Hease Robotics, VGo Communications Inc, Swivl, Anybots Inc, Ava Robotics, Camanio Care, Independent Consultant, OhmniLabs, Qihan Technology Co, LTD, AMY Robotics Co. Ltd., Omron Corp

This Global Telepresence Robot market analysis gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amidst the estimated forecast frame. The Global Telepresence Robot Market recognizes the most recent Global Telepresence Robot Market improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

Global Telepresence Robot Market is driven by the achievement of operational efficiency and effectiveness virtually, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 151.2 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 495.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Telepresence Robot Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. This Research helps in understanding the dynamic condition, market’s significant players, and driving brands. The Global Telepresence Robot Market five-year period can evaluate how the market is forecast to evolve.

The top players and brands in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia are dominating the market by implementing ideas like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. This report is made by analyzing market size value, production and intake and also offers Porters Five Forces Analysis for the Global Telepresence Robot Market industry.

Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Component (Head, Body), Interface (Hardware, Software), Type (Stationery, Mobile), Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Achievement of higher operational efficiency and effectiveness is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand from healthcare and homecare is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these robots is expected to restrain the market growth

Complications in technicalities of these devices leading to failure is also expected to restrain the market growth

Major Competitors:

Double Robotics Inc.

Inbot Technology.

Suitable Technologies Inc.

Mantaro Networks Inc.

VGo Communications Inc.

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Qihan Technology Co. Ltd.

Anybots 2.0 Inc.

Ava Robotics Inc.

Camanio Care Inc.

Xandex Inc.

AXYN

OhmniLabs Inc.

Xaxxon

Swivl Inc.

HEASE ROBOTICS

Amy Robotics

Omron Corporation

Bossa Nova Robotics

Fellow Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Segmentation:

By Component Head Body

By Interface Hardware Software

By Type Stationery Mobile

By Application Education Healthcare Enterprise Homecare Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Competitive Analysis:

Global telepresence robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telepresence robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, InTouch Technologies Inc. announced that they had established a definitive agreement with REACH Health for its acquisition, expanding its market share in healthcare market

In January 2018, Suitable Technologies Inc. announced the launch of its ultra-high end telepresence robots known as BeamPro2

