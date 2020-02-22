Tobacco Films Market Outlook with Industry Review and Forecasts 2018 – 2028

Tobacco films are produced from the highest quality raw material such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene, and others which is widely used in the tobacco packaging industry to obtain tight wrapped pack on the shelf. Tobacco films have both controlled and balance shrinkage as well as good low-temperature shrinkage. Also, they have high rigidity, high gloss, and transparent nature. Such inherent characteristics of tobacco films make them ideal for various packaging applications such as carton overwrap, hard and soft cigarette boxes, bundle and clear wrap packaging. The use of tobacco films for packaging is also proven to extend the shelf life of the tobacco products and their 100% airtight packaging solution makes them ideal during handling and transportation. Also, the eco-friendly nature of tobacco films is expected to create positive outlook for the growth of global tobacco films market during the forecast period.

Tobacco Films Market: Dynamics

Tobacco packaging is one of the most technically and logistically demanding in the packaging industry. The increasing consumption of tobacco products such as cigarette across the globe is likely to create a significant demand for tobacco films for packaging applications. Hence this factor is likely to escalate the growth of global tobacco films market during the forecast period. Tobacco films can be printed and laminated to optimize graphics, build superior barrier properties and exceptional sealing characteristics. Tobacco films also guarantee the strength of the packaging, excellent product visibility and adequate barrier properties, which provide security and durability.

Such outstanding characteristics of tobacco films are foreseen to gain momentum in the packaging of tobacco products during the forecast period. The availability of tailor-made, intelligent solutions which are globally applicable, easy to handle, economical and at the same time market differentiator. Such factors together are expected to fulfil the need of packaging and drive the growth of the global tobacco films market during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness, increasing stringent norms and ban against the use of tobacco in various countries are likely to hamper the growth of the global tobacco films market during the forecast period. Overall, the global tobacco films market is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

Tobacco Films Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the tobacco films market is segmented into:

Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

On the basis of product type, the tobacco films market is segmented into:

Heat-sealable films

Non-shrinkable Films

Heat shrinkable Films

Low-sealing temperature films

Clear Wrap

On the basis of thickness type, the tobacco films market is segmented into:

Less than 16 µm

16 µm – 20 µm

20 µm – 25 µm

More than 25 µm

On the basis of application, the tobacco films market is segmented into:

Soft Pack

Carton Overwrap

Hard Box

Bundle Wrap

Tobacco Films Market: Regional Outlook

Countries in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region such as India, China, ASEAN, and others are anticipated to witness the fastest growth of tobacco films market during the forecast period. Increasing the consumption of tobacco products such as cigarette among the young adults, and rising disposable income appear are a significant factor for the growth of tobacco films market in the APEJ region. The Western European countries such as Luxemburg, Belgium, and the Czech Republic are rank among the highest cigarette consumption per person every year. Also, other countries in this region are also the prominent consumer of tobacco products. Hence, the Western Europe region is likely to create a significant demand for the tobacco films market during the forecast period. The Latin America region is expected to witness the notable growth rate of tobacco films market during the forecast period.

Tobacco Films Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global tobacco films market are: