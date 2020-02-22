Transmission Repair Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Transmission Repair Market (by vehicle type (passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle), type of repair (transmission overhaul, and transmission general repair), components (transmission filters, fluids, gaskets and seals, O-rings, gears, clutch plates, pressure plates, axles, flywheels, and oil pumps)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of transmission repair.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure transmission repair cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential transmission repair growth factors. According to the report, the global transmission repair market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The mechanism that transmits the power developed by the engine of the automobile to the engine to the driving wheels is known as the transmission system. It is required to provide means of connection and disconnection of an engine with the rest of the powertrain without shock and smoothly. The necessity for a transmission system to undergo periodic maintenance is high as the transmission is an essential component of a vehicle.

A simple lack of transmission fluid level can leave important parts unprotected by lubricant and allow internal components to warp and gaskets or seals to fail. Modern transmissions also contain a number of electronic modules and controls that could fail and cause transmission problems. Rebuilding an existing transmission will involve removing the damaged or broken transmission completely from the vehicle and then repairing or replacing any damaged parts.

The rise in ride-sharing is the key factor for the growth of the transmission repair market. The wear and tear in vehicles used for ride-sharing are high as compared to the private vehicles that require periodic transmission repair. LYFT and UBER together reached 500 million miles of coverage from 460 million miles in the US, resulting in an increase in transmission repair. Additionally, the increasing environmental concerns about the emission of GHGs create a need for periodic maintenance.

Furthermore, periodic services for transmission increases the age of the vehicle and enhance the fuel efficiency that will fuel the growth of the market over the upcoming years. On the other hand, the use of different technologies such as computers, hydraulics for regulating the functioning of transmissions is anticipated to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the transmission repair market.

However, the higher cost in transmission repair hampers the growth of the transmission repair market. Furthermore, the rapid improvements in infrastructure along with the increase in the sales of automobiles worldwide are also expected to spur the growth of the market.

Geographically, the North America region is anticipated to dominate the global transmission repair market followed by the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the high sales of vehicles and fast developing infrastructure. The need for transmission repairs is very frequent owing to the increased emission norms driven by the rising environmental concerns in countries such as China and Japan. The growth of ride-sharing services in developed as well as developing markets is expected to boost the transmission repair market for passenger cars.

Segment Covered

The report on the global transmission repair market covers segments such as vehicle type, type of repair, and components. On the basis of vehicle type, the global transmission repair market is categorized into a passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles. On the basis of the type of repair, the global transmission repair market is categorized into transmission overhaul and transmission general repair. On the basis of components, the global transmission repair market is categorized into transmission filters, fluids, gaskets and seals, o-rings, gears, clutch plates, pressure plates, axles, flywheels, and oil pumps.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transmission repair market such as Continental Transmission, BorgWarner, Schaeffler Group, Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aamco Transmissions, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Mister Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, and Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global transmission repair market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the transmission repair market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the transmission repair market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the transmission repair market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.