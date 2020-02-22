Vacuum Blood Collection Tube -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Industry

Description

A Vacuum Blood Collection Tube blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube facilitating the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. Most commonly used to collect blood samples in venipuncture, they are also used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube tubes may contain additives designed to stabilize and preserve the specimen prior to analytical testing. Tubes are available with or without a safety-engineered closure, with a variety of labeling options and closure colors as well as a range of draw volumes.

The global average price of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is in the decreasing trend, from 125 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 113 USD/K Pcs in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube includes Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tubes and other. The proportion of EDTA Tubes in 2016 is about 43.6%, and the proportion of Serum Separating Tubes in 2016 is about 38.4%.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is application in Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection. The most of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is used in Venous Blood Collection, and the market share in 2016 is about 66.2%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube, with a production market share nearly 32.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube, enjoying production market share about 27.4% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.1% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2016.

Market competition is intense among top 5. BD, Terumo, GBO, Medtronic, Sekisui are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In the future, the Vacuum Blood Collection Tube will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.

The global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market is valued at 1480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vacuum Blood Collection Tube volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BD

Terumo

GBO

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL medical

Narang Medical

Improve Medical

TUD

Hongyu Medical

Sanli

Gong Dong

CDRICH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tubes

Others

Segment by Application

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube

1.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Serum Separating Tubes

1.2.3 EDTA Tubes

1.2.4 Plasma Separation Tubes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Venous Blood Collection

1.3.3 Capillary Blood Collection

1.3 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Size

1.4.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Business

7.1 BD

7.1.1 BD Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BD Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Terumo

7.2.1 Terumo Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Terumo Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GBO

7.3.1 GBO Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GBO Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Medtronic

7.4.1 Medtronic Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Medtronic Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sekisui

7.5.1 Sekisui Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sekisui Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sarstedt

7.6.1 Sarstedt Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sarstedt Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 FL medical

7.7.1 FL medical Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 FL medical Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Narang Medical

7.8.1 Narang Medical Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Narang Medical Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Improve Medical

7.9.1 Improve Medical Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Improve Medical Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TUD

7.10.1 TUD Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TUD Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hongyu Medical

7.12 Sanli

7.13 Gong Dong

7.14 CDRIC

