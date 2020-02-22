Vacuum Pumps Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Vacuum Pumps Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the Vacuum Pumps market, a vacuum pump is a device that removes gas molecules from a sealed volume in order to leave behind a partial vacuum.

This report mainly focus on industrial vacuum pump

Scope of the Report:

China is the dominate producer of Vacuum Pumps in Asia-Pacific, the sales was 305.5 K Units in 2016, accounting for about 42.27% of the total amount, followed by Japan, with the production market share of 17.12%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Vacuum Pumps was lower year by year from 742 USD/Unit in 2012 to 656 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 31% in 2016, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Vacuum Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vacuum Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

ULVAC

Atlas Copco

Tuthill

Graham

Dekker

Gebr. Becker

Gast(IDEX)

Busch Vacuum

KNF Neuberger

Tsurumi Manufacturing

Ebara

Sterling SIHI

Cutes Corp.

Samson Pump

PPI Pumps

Value Specializes

Wenling Tingwei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial and Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vacuum Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dry Vacuum Pumps

1.2.2 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump

1.2.3 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial and Manufacturing

1.3.2 Chemical Processing

1.3.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gardner Denver

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Gardner Denver Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Pfeiffer Vacuum

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ULVAC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ULVAC Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Atlas Copco

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Atlas Copco Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tuthill

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tuthill Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Graham

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Graham Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Dekker

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Dekker Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

