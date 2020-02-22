Vascular Grafts Market 2019 Trending Technologies, Present Scenario, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the vascular grafts market sales by showing all the figures in the historic and base year while also showing what the approximate figures are going to be in the forecast years of 2018-2025.

The report also provides with a deep explanation on what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. By making it clear on how the key players and brands are moving in terms of their sales, import, export and revenue and what their actions are in terms of their recent product launches, their researches, their joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

The global market for Vascular Grafts is expected to witness a rise in its initial estimated value of USD 2.54 billion in 2018 to USD 4.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, this rise in value is related to the rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Definition: Global Vascular Grafts Market

Vascular grafts are used in vascular bypass procedures that helps in redirecting the blood flow from one specific area to another by resuming and connecting the blood vessels. This procedure is done due to the presence of a damaged artery in the passage, and this helps in continuing the blood flow through without coming in contact with the damaged artery.

Key Market Competitors: Global Vascular Grafts Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Vascular Grafts Market are LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Artegraft, TERUMO CORPORATION, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Heart Medical, BD, Getinge AB, Cook Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health, and ENDOLOGIX INC.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement and constant innovation in the market for vascular grafts will drive the market growth

Preference of minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these grafts would restrain the market growth

Complication and infection associated with prosthetic grafts would also act as a restraint to the market growth

Market Segmentation: Global Vascular Grafts Market

By Raw Material

Polyester Grafts ePTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Polyurethane Grafts Biosynthetic Grafts



By Indication

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Repair



Peripheral Vascular Hemodialysis Access

By End-User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Application

Coronary Artery Disease Aneurysm Vascular Occlusion Renal Failure



By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Insights in the report:

The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed

Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026, and the market segmentations are observed during that period

The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

