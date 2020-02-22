Vitex Agnus Castus Extract Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2017-2025

Vitex agnus castus, more commonly known as the casteberry has proven to be of vital importance to women’s health. This plant is native to Mediterranean and Central Asia and has been used by the ancient Greeks in traditional medicines for treatment of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), menstrual cycle irregularities and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Furthermore the vitex agnus castus extract is used in combination with other ingredients to maximize these therapeutic benefits.

The astringent property of vitex agnus castus extract has led to the introduction of creams for reducing oil in skin. This is gaining attraction of manufacturers to produce more natural plant extract based cosmetics. The combined effect of these uses are expected to lead the global vitex agnus castus extract market during the forecast period.

Rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of herbal supplements has led to increasing demand in natural products. Moreover increasing number of litigations on certain pharmaceutical drugs has rendered people questioning the safety and efficacy of the pharmaceutical drugs and hence there is a significant shift in use of pharmaceuticals. Consumers are now moving towards a safe alternate which are the herbal medicines.

For the female health and safety concerns the vitex agnus castus extract provides a great alternative to pharmaceutical medicine and is thus expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The vitex agnus castus extract also finds its use in cosmetics, the astringent effect of this extract is slowly gaining popularity as in herbal cosmetic. The blending ability of this extract with other active ingredients is creating new opportunities for new product development is further expected to increase the market growth.

Some of the key players participating in the global vitex agnus castus extract market are; Naturex S/A, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA, The Green Labs LLC among others.