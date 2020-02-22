What is Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Know How it will take Chemicals to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

The Report “Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market” provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The Report will assist Reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Water treatment technologies are organized into three general areas: physical methods, chemical methods, and energy intensive methods.

Chemical methods of treatment rely upon the chemical interactions of the contaminants we wish to remove from water, and the application of chemicals that either aid in the separation of contaminants from water, or assist in the destruction or neutralization of harmful effects associated with contaminants. Chemical treatment methods are applied both as stand-alone technologies and as an integral part of the treatment process with physical methods.

In this report, we mainly research water and wastewater treatment chemicals including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others.

This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Water and wastewater treatment chemicals is a valuable resource for managers, scientists, plant operators and others interested in chemical water and wastewater. Currently, there are many kinds of water and wastewater treatment chemical products, including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others. Flocculants & coagulants and corrosion inhibitors are major types. In 2017, global flocculants & coagulants used in water and wastewater treatment amount is 15360.1 K MT, which account for 46.75% of global total water and wastewater treatment chemicals.

Generally, water and wastewater treatment chemicals are used in papermaking waste water treatment, industrial water treatment, drinking water treatment and cooling water treatment etc. Industrial water treatment is largest application field, followed by papermaking waste water treatment industry.

The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2023, from 38 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

