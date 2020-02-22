Yoga Mat Global Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Forecast to 2025

Yoga Mat Market 2019

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

The global Yoga Mat market is valued at 1210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Segment by Application

Household

Yoga club

Others

