Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts to 2023 | Top Key Players – Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors , AUDI AG , BMW Group

Alternative fuel and hybrid vehicles (AFHV) run on fuels other than conventional types such as gasoline and diesel. The depletion of oil reserve at an alarming rate has given rise to the adoption of these vehicles across the globe. In addition, these vehicles emit less harmful compounds such as oxides of carbon, nitrogen, and sulfur as their exhaust, thus making AFHV eco-friendly. Moreover, electric vehicles use electricity as their power source, in which electric energy is stored in the vehicular batteries and can be recharged at charging stations.

On the other hand, hybrid vehicles use both conventional and alternative fuels as a source of power. Passengers can actually switch between these two powers while driving as per their feasibility and usage. China is a potential market of AFHV as it has the maximum percentage of electric vehicles across the globe. As per the Global EV Outlook 2015, China holds 230 million e-bikes, 83,000 e-cars, and 36,500 e-buses. Numerous players such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Tesla Motors, Inc. are regularly manufacturing AFHV.

The key players operating : Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tesla Motors (U.S.), AUDI AG (Germany), BMW Group (Germany), General Motors (U.S.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), BYD Company Limited (China), Daimler AG (Germany), and Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.)

Increase in demand of fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent government laws and regulations toward vehicular emission, and increase in growth of public charging infrastructure drives the market growth. Also, depletion of fossil fuels such as coal, gasoline, and diesel and increase in prices of fossil fuels are the other factors that propel the market growth. However, high initial cost of vehicle and low fuel economy hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancement in alternative fuel technologies and increase in government initiatives, such as investment in electric and hybrid buses, are expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of market in the coming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of alternative fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. Alternative fuel type segment is further divided into gaseous fuels (LPG, CNG, and LNG), electric, and others (biofuel, biodiesel, fuel cell, liquid nitrogen, and dimethyl ether). Moreover, vehicle type segment is classified into electric two wheelers, passenger cars (battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), alternative fuel passenger cars), and commercial vehicle (battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), alternative fuel commercial vehicle). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

ALTERNATIVE FUEL AND HYBRID VEHICLE SEGMENTATION

BY ALTERNATIVE FUEL TYPE

Gaseous Fuels (LPG, CNG, and LNG)

Electric

Others (Biofuel, Biodiesel, Fuel Cell, Liquid Nitrogen, and Dimethyl Ether)

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Alternative Fuel Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Alternative Fuel Commercial Vehicles

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Toyota Motor Corporation

Tesla Motors

AUDI AG

BMW Group

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Daimler AG

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Other players in value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Volkswagen AG

Nissan Motor corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.

Nikola Motor Company

Renault

Tata Motors

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Scania

