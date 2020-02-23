Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2016 to 2024

Video laryngoscope device is used to view anatomical structure of the larynx for detailed examination.

The visualization of the larynx is done with a digital laryngoscope or fiber optic inserted transorally or transnasally. The images are recorded for a more detailed examination. Larynx examination can be performed by indirect laryngoscopy and direct laryngoscopy. Direct laryngoscopy includes setting of tube (laryngoscope) in the back of the throat which helps the specialist to inspect the throat and eliminate the contaminated tissue for biopsy. The process of tissue removal (biopsy) is normally done after the administration of anesthesia. Indirect laryngoscopy predominantly includes visualization of upper tracheal rings, vocal cords, and larynx. Growing awareness among healthcare professionals about technologically advanced video laryngoscopes and its advantages over traditional laryngoscopes are helping in expanded use beyond hospital settings which are the factors impelling the growth of the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market. Recently, several companies have started developing video laryngoscope products which are self-contained, lightweight, wireless, and battery operated as they are easy to operate. Increasing use during robot-assisted intubation is a trending factor which is expected to spur the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market growth through 2024. Also, the adoption of advanced products such as portable anesthesia video laryngoscopes is high owing to similar functions and configurations such as conventional curved and angulated laryngoscope without the extra difficulty of training that increases physician’s preference for anesthesia video laryngoscope devices. However, some challenges faced during the use of anesthesia video laryngoscopes are voice pitch complications, breathing problems, internal bleeding, and irritation. Also, high cost of devices and availability of alternative devices are certain challenges which may hamper the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market growth.

The global anesthesia video laryngoscope market has been segmented by type of laryngoscopy, by end user and by geography. In terms of laryngoscopy type, anesthesia video laryngoscope has been categorized into rigid laryngoscope and transnasal flexible laryngoscope. Furthermore, rigid laryngoscope will dominate the video laryngoscope market in terms of value in 2015. The rising awareness regarding minimally invasive surgery along with the use of video laryngoscopes compels the growth of the market. Based on end user segmentation, the anesthesia video laryngoscope has been categorized into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and ENT clinics. Among the end user type of anesthesia laryngoscope, hospitals are expected to contribute maximum share as compared to diagnostic laboratories and ENT clinics.

Depending on geographic segmentation, the global anesthesia video laryngoscopes market is segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute significant share in the global market for anesthesia video laryngoscope owing to extensive awareness of advanced products and research & development activities in the region. Presence of well-established healthcare organization, promising government initiatives in implementing anesthesia video laryngoscope in the surgeries and constantly improving reimbursement scenario expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Europe was second largest contributor in the anesthesia video laryngoscope market due to enhanced healthcare processes and increased implementation of minimally invasive surgeries in the region. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to gain market share at rapid pace in the forecast period. The major factors which are expected drive the market growth in Asia Pacific include the improving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing awareness levels for surgery treatment options. Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to have considerable potential for driving the market growth due to high disposable income and evolving medical structure. The major players operating in this market include Ambu A/S, Medtronic plc, Clarus Medical LLC, BOMIMED, Teleflex Incorporated, Verathon Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Venner Medical (Deutschland) GmbH, and XION GmbH among other significant players worldwide.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

