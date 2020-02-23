API Management Market Competitive Analysis to 2025 by Top Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., HP, Fiorano Software, SAP SE, Sensedia, Tibco Software

The global API Management market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global API Management market are rising number of mobile subscribers and growing demand for public and private APIs. Global API Management Market valued approximately USD 820 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Moreover, the advancement of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and big data are the major factors that propelling the market growth. However, one of the major factor that obstructing the market growth are data security issue. In addition, limitation of server availability in global API management market is challenging factor. Application Programming Interface (API) is a set to protocol, tools and subroutines that are used to build software applications.

By Market Key Players: Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., HP, Fiorano Software, SAP SE, Sensedia, Tibco Software, TYK Technologies, CA Technologies, Google Inc., Apiary Inc., Axway Inc., Cloud Elements, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The report further analyzes the competitive landscape in this market by examining the profiles of the established market players to gain an insight into the current market hierarchy. The prevailing and the imminent organizations in the Global API Management market has also been deliberated in this research report in specifics, making it a valuable resource for supervision for the stakeholders operating in this market.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the Global API Management Market to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

The regional analysis of Global API Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising popularity of web APIs and high adoptability of new technology. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to availability of better technologies for API management.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

API Portal, Security, Monetization, API Gateway, API Analytics, Administration

By Service:

Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Integration

The main goal of API management is to authorize organizations that either publish or utilize an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and protect the need of developer and applications. The biggest advantage to most API management platform is their ease of use by providing well-designed used interfaces. API management also provides scalability and infrastructure management features like throttling and tracking without any additional overhead.

