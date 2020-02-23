Application Management Services Market Competitive Analysis to 2025 by Top Key Players – Accenture plc, IBM Corp, Capgemini Group S.A., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

The Global Application Management Services Market has rapid growth across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Application Management Services market are growing demand due to rise in adoption of ready-made solution, emergence of BYOD & proliferation of mobile apps demand robust mobile app management services and need to align legacy systems with the evolving business structure.

Global Application Management Services Market valued approximately USD 10.63 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Moreover, integration issues with existing legacy systems is also a major factor that hampers the market growth. Application management service means which assign the administration of big business application management contributed by different association to organization that need to outsource their venture application administration process.

By Market Key Players: Accenture plc, IBM Corp, Capgemini Group S.A., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Atos SE, Computer Science Corp, L&T Infotech , Infosys Ltd., NTT Data Corp., Mahindra Systems, Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

The report further analyzes the competitive landscape in this market by examining the profiles of the established market players to gain an insight into the current market hierarchy. The prevailing and the imminent organizations in the Global Application Management Services market has also been deliberated in this research report in specifics, making it a valuable resource for supervision for the stakeholders operating in this market.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the Global Application Management Services Market to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

System Integration, Support & Maintenance, Database Management, Consulting, Modernization, Others

By Application:

BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Public Sector, Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Key Trends

1.3.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1.Application Management Services Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2.Application Management Services Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3.Application Management Services Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Application Management Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Industry Evolution

2.2.2.Scope of the Study

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Application Management Services Market Dynamics

3.1.See Saw Analysis

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Application Management Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porters 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political Scenario

4.2.2.Economic Scenario

4.2.3.Social Scenario

4.2.4.Technological Scenario

4.3.Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1.Supplier

4.3.2.Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3.Distributors

4.3.4.End-Users

4.4.Key Buying Criteria

4.5.Regulatory Framework

4.6.Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1.Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2.Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3.Labour Cost Analysis

