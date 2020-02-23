Biofuels Market 2019 and Key Players: Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM, Infinita Renovables

USA is the biggest producer and consumer of bioethanol, the production accounted for 57.65% of global production in 2015, followed by South America, accounted for 27.62%. The leader player of bioethanol are Poet, ADM, Valero, Green Plains and Flint Hills Resource. Poet is the leader of bioethanol of the world, accounted for 5.00% of the total amount.

Global Biofuels Market With Key Segments:

By Key Players:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

By Product Type:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

By Application:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Global Biofuels Market: Regional Segment Diagnosis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Biofuels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biofuels

1.2 Biofuels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biofuels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bioethanol

1.2.3 Biodiesel

1.3 Biofuels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biofuels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Fuels

1.3.3 Transportation Fuels

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3 Global Biofuels Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biofuels Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biofuels Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biofuels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biofuels Production (2014-2025)

…

